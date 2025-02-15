St. Xavier’s University to start Master's in Law programme: VC at convocation

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata will start a Master's programme in Law from the next academic session, University Vice-Chancellor Reverend Dr John Felix Raj said at the varsity's sixth convocation here on Saturday.

St. Xavier's University Kolkata is poised to take a significant leap forward with the upcoming launch of its second academic building equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, providing an ideal learning environment for law students, Raj said in his address on the occasion.

In sync with the demands of the present times, the university will start the Master's in Law from the next academic session, he said.

"The Xavier Law School (XLS) will relocate to the new wing. Moreover, XLS is expanding its academic portfolio with the introduction of a Master of Laws (LLM) programme, slated to commence from the 2025-26 academic session," he said.

Raj said the university gives importance to the courses offered to all the undergraduate students on interreligious studies to instil mutual respect among all religions.

Delivering the convocation address, Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice I P Mukerji called upon the young graduates to be committed to the ideal of justice in their future lives.

The university conferred an honorary D. Litt upon Dr Govindasamy Viswanathan, Chancellor and Founder of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

In his acceptance speech, Viswanathan said that the government should spend more on education to prevent inequality in society.

A total of 844 students were awarded degrees on completion of undergraduate and postgraduate studies. PTI SUS SBN