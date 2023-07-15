Stabilisation of security scene drawing major events to NE: Army commander

Guwahati, Jul 15 (PTI) Improvement in security situation in the northeast, particularly Assam, has attracted major events to the region, which is also an encouraging sign for youths, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita said on Saturday. The decision to organise Durand Cup matches in the region for the second consecutive year is an indication of stabilisation of the security scene, said Lt Gen Kalita, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command.

Advertisment

“With security situation having stabilised in major parts of the northeast, particularly Assam, it definitely encourages organisers to hold such events here and it is a motivation for the youths of the area also,” he said, talking to reporters on the sidelines of unveiling of Durand Cup trophies.

The 132nd edition of the world’s third-oldest tournament, organised by the Army, will have its first match here on August 4, with Kokrajhar (Assam), Shillong and Kolkata as the other venues.

The top Army official said Manipur could not be a host to the tournament like last year due to the state’s current situation. Ethnic strife has claimed over 150 lives in Manipur since early May.

Advertisment

“Manipur had last year successfully organised the tournament, but due to the present scenario, it is not being able to do this time. I have full confidence that we will be able to hold (matches) there again,” he said.

Assam is hosting the tournament for the second consecutive time, with Kokrajhar making its debut as a venue this year.

“We are here to talk about sports, to promote and encourage participation of youngsters of the northeast. We want to motivate our youths to take up sports as a career,” Lt Gen Kalita said.

Advertisment

“That’s why we had brought the Durand Cup to the northeast last year and was overwhelmed by the support of Assam government and the people,” he said.

The three trophies will tour the city over three days from Saturday, having already visited Dehradun, Udhampur, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai, Karwar, Ezhimala and Kochi. The next stop will be Bengaluru.

The tournament will witness the participation of 24 teams, including those from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. PTI SSG RBT