Stack of currency notes on table, TMC leader in frame: Viral video sparks political row in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) A video clip purportedly showing bundles of currency notes stacked on a table with a TMC leader seated behind it went viral on social media, sparking a political row in West Bengal.

Mohammad Giasuddin Mondal, vice-chairman of the Barasat I Panchayat Samiti in North 24 Parganas district, was seen seated alongside local businessman Rakibul Islam, with what appears to be a large amount of cash spread out on the table.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video footage.

In the clip, a voice was heard asking over the phone whether a purchase would be made “in cash or on finance”, while another person later arrived carrying a nylon bag that was also filled with money.

The video triggered allegations of illicit cash transactions. However, Mondal dismissed the charge, claiming that the clip dates back to 2022 and that he had no role in the transaction.

“I was merely sitting there. It is an old video. Some friends were involved in a land deal. That is all I know,” he told reporters.

Rakibul Islam, seen in the video speaking on the phone, also denied any wrongdoing, saying the cash was related to a land transaction.

“It is a two-year-old video. As far as I remember, money from a land deal was being counted. There was investment in land,” he said, adding that Mondal was a partner in the land transaction and that the premises shown were not his office.

Local TMC leaders said the matter was being looked into.

Barasat I block TMC convenor Mohammad Isha Sarkar said the party would act if any wrongdoing was established. “If the authenticity of the video is proven and guilt is established, action will be taken. Questions also arise about the source of such a huge amount of cash,” he said.

The opposition BJP alleged that the video clip reflected the ruling party’s “true character”.

BJP leader Tapas Mitra alleged that Mondal was a “land mafia” and demanded an immediate probe by central agencies.

“We have seen cases like Anubrata Mondal and Partha Chatterjee. TMC is looting Bengal. We want the ED to investigate and the Centre to step in,” he said. PTI PNT BDC