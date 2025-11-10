Stadium named after cricketer Richa Ghosh to come up in north Bengal's Siliguri: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a stadium will come up in Siliguri, named after World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh.

Siliguri in north Bengal is the hometown of Ghosh, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who played a major role in the women's World Cup triumph.

“The 'Richa Cricket Stadium' will be built on a 27-acre plot at the Chandmani Tea Estate. This is a way to honour Richa, one of Bengal’s shining sports talents, and also encourage more young cricketers from north Bengal," Banerjee told reporters in Siliguri.

“The project will soon be undertaken by the state government," she said.

Ghosh was on Saturday conferred the 'Banga Bhushan' award, appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and presented a gold chain by the West Bengal government.