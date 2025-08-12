Stadium stampede: BJP demands CM’s resignation, CBI probe

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Tuesday demanded Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation and a CBI probe into the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which killed 11 people and injured many others.

Raising the issue in the assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that the state government was involved in the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the Indian Premier League match.

“The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara should resign and allow the CBI to investigate the stampede that took 11 innocent lives,” Ashoka said during the discussion.

He said the ruling Congress cannot shirk its responsibility after the stampede since the CM himself had invited people by posting on ‘X’ to attend the felicitation ceremony on June 4 at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

Ashoka was referring to Siddaramaiah’s post on June 4 at 1.40 pm, which read, “Champions of millions. Pride of Karnataka. Today at 4 PM, our Government will felicitate our IPL Champions — Royal Challengers Bengaluru — at Vidhana Soudha, on behalf of every Kannadiga. Let’s celebrate this historic victory together!” The BJP leader said, “Over 1.11 lakh people read his Kannada post on ‘X’ while his post in English and over two lakh viewership,” Ashoka said.

He alleged that the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar went to the airport to receive the RCB team and was waving the RCB flag throughout as if he was piloting their vehicles.

The BJP leader charged that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister and other ministers reached the venue half-an-hour before the team arrived for the felicitation, which was against the basic protocol.

Ashoka accused the government of "failing" to arrange even a single ambulance at the venue despite such a huge congregation.

He also read out the RCB’s petition in the High Court, which reportedly said that it did not ask for any victory parade but the government decided to organise it.

Accordingto Ashoka, the RCB’s petition mentioned that the government had invited people for the victory celebrations.

"The RCB has said in its petition that the FIR against it was registered to avoid public anger against the state government." Another senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar said the buck stops at the CM and he should tender an apology if he cannot resign.