Staff at Manipur's largest hospital call off agitation

Imphal, Sep 23 (PTI) Staff of Manipur's largest hospital, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), on Tuesday called off their agitation that crippled healthcare services.

Normal healthcare services would resume at 8 am on Wednesday, they said.

Doctors, nurses, other healthcare staffers, and students of the RIMS had suspended all services, demanding "justice" after a senior consultant and professor was assaulted during an agitation over the death of a 35-year-old patient on Sunday.

In a statement, the Teachers and Medical Officers' Association called for "augmentation of security measures, including armed personnel at RIMS campus, especially at the sensitive points for effective deterrence".

It also demanded a dedicated cell for improvement in public relations.

The death of Chingshubam Ongbi Manju of Lilong Chajing triggered protests at the hospital premises on Sunday, leading to the assault of the professor and vandalism of the hospital by her angry relatives and neighbours. PTI CORR SOM