Staff at panchayat offices abstain from work demanding justice for kin of Beed sarpanch

Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) The staff at nearly 28,000 panchayat offices across Maharashtra skipped work on Thursday demanding justice for the family of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, claimed a district office-bearer of their association.

Madhav Gambhire, the Latur district working president of ‘Sarpanch Seva Mahasangh’, said they have demanded Rs 50 lakh assistance for Deshmukh’s family and a government job for one member.

The association also wants permission for village heads to carry firearms and security arrangements for them, besides comprehensive insurance coverage. No work was done at 28,000 panchayat offices in the state as a mark of protest, said Gambhire.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9, allegedly for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project. Police have so far arrested seven persons over his murder. PTI COR NR