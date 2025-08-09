Staff member dies in fire at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old housekeeping staff member died after a fire broke out in the server room of the Kosmos Hospital in Anand Vihar on Saturday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the blaze was received at 12.20 pm. The fire originated in the server room on the ground floor of the multi-storey hospital on Vikas Marg, the police said in a statement.

Eight patients were immediately evacuated and shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital as a precautionary measure, police said, adding that the flames were brought under control with the help of fire tenders.

Three hospital staff members, identified as Amit, who worked in housekeeping, and dialysis room employees Har Devi and Naresh, were rescued from the building and rushed to Pushpanjali Hospital. Doctors declared Amit dead, while the other two staffers and all the evacuated patients were reported to be stable, the police informed.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Amit initially went to the rooftop to escape the smoke and flames. However, for reasons still unclear, he allegedly locked himself inside a bathroom on the third floor.

"We suspect he may have been overcome by smoke inhalation," police said, adding that his body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "A detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain lapses, if any, in fire safety compliance at the hospital," a senior police officer mentioned.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Service confirmed that multiple fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze and ensure there was no further threat to the building or nearby structures.