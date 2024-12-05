Staff nurse, husband, and others booked for mother, infant deaths in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A staff nurse, her husband, an ASHA worker, and three others have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder following the death of a woman and her newborn during delivery in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, officials said on Thursday.

The staff nurse has been taken into police custody, they said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Bansdih Kotwali area when Sudha (34), wife of Lal Sahab Sahani, a resident of Rukunpura village, was admitted to a private maternity centre on Wednesday.

The admission was allegedly on the advice of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker Meena Devi, who misled the family into seeking treatment at the centre in Pindhara, a police officer said.

"Sudha was admitted to the private maternity centre operated by staff nurse Manju Singh. During the delivery on Wednesday night, a stillborn child was delivered," Station House Officer Sanjay Singh said.

"Shortly after, Sudha's condition deteriorated, and she too passed away," Singh said.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for postmortem, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sudha's brother-in-law, Ram Ishwar Sahani, an FIR has been registered against the staff nurse, her husband Nandkuli Singh, the ASHA worker and three others under relevant provisions of the law, he added.

The staff nurse has been detained and an investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ