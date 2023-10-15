Advertisment
#National

Staffer injured after portion of ceiling falls on him at civic hospital in Thane

NewsDrum Desk
15 Oct 2023

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) A 28-year-old staffer of a civic hospital was injured when a portion of the plaster from the ceiling fell on him on the premises in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Kalwa civic hospital on Friday, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.

Dishant Gotarne, a ward boy at the hospital, when a portion of the plaster from the ceiling fell on him in one of the restrooms, he said.

The injured man is undergoing treatment at the hospital and the affected area has been shut, the official added. PTI COR ARU

