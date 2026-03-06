Staffer jumps from fourth floor of Dombivili college; dies

Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) A 42-year-old employee of a college in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the institution, police said on Friday.

Praveen Chaudhary, a peon at Pragati College in Dombivli East, allegedly jumped from the building on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

Chaudhary had arrived at the college with his parents to meet the principal about some administrative and disciplinary issues, and while his parents were inside the principal's office, he reportedly slipped away to the fourth floor and jumped before anyone could intervene, he said.

Hearing a loud thud, staff and students rushed to the ground floor and found Chaudhary unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the official said.

"Chaudhary was known to be temperamental and often reacted aggressively when confronted. The college management had issued several warnings to him regarding his administrative behaviour. His family had been called to the college on Thursday to discuss these concerns," he said.

Preliminary probe suggests that during the discussion, Chaudhary became agitated and took the extreme step in a fit of rage, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. PTI COR ARU