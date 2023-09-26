Staffer of Navi Mumbai hotel booked for cheating employer of Rs 27 lakh

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) An offence has been registered against an employee of a hotel in Navi Mumbai for allegedly duping his employer of Rs 27 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

An offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 408 (criminal breach of trust) was registered on Monday against hotel manager Bishwajit Das, an official from Taloja police station said.

According to the complainant, the accused, who was employed at a hotel in Khutari village of Taloja, allegedly procured a scanner from a bank without his employer's permission and used it to process the payments of customers between August 2022 and September 2023, the official said.

The accused allegedly misappropriated the hotel's earnings to the tune of Rs 27 lakh, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in this regard so far. PTI COR ARU