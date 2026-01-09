Staffers organise protest march hours after their Saket court colleague commits suicide

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A protest march was organised by court personnel after a male court staffer allegedly committed suicide after jumping from a building inside the Saket court complex here on Friday.

Advocates and staffers told PTI that the staffer, in his suicide note, the deceased cited "excessive work pressure" and "working overtime" as the reasons for taking the extreme step.

They said the differently-abled staffer, Harish Singh Mahar, 35, committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the court complex, near court number 511.

Mahar was posted as an Ahlmad (court staff) in a digital traffic court.

Over 100 court staffers started the protest march to Delhi High Court, around 5 PM.

Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Courts Employees Welfare Association of Delhi issued a letter to its members saying a "peaceful sit-in" was organised in the court premises as their beloved colleague committed suicide in Saket court complex.

The members will abstain from work duties in the National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on January 10, in all districts, the letter read.

The letter, signed by the association's president and others, expressed solidarity with the family members of the deceased.