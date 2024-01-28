Stage collapses at Delhi's Kalkaji temple, woman dead

New Delhi: A 45-year-old woman was killed while 15 others were injured when a stage set up for a religious function at the Kalkaji temple here collapsed early Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

"We got a call at around 12.30 am that a stage, which was set up for 'jagran' purpose, at Kalkaji temple, collapsed. Teams were rushed to the spot. One woman was declared dead. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

The injured were rushed to different hospitals with minor injuries.

An FIR has been registered against the organisers.