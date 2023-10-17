Stage light falls on spectators during Ramlila, 11-year-old among three injured

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured after a stage light fell on them while watching a Ramlila near the Red Fort as gusty winds along with rain lashed parts of Delhi on Monday night, police said.

As a sudden gust of wind swept through the Ramlila ground, a stage light fixed 12 feet high fell on the spectators injuring the three. The child bled from his nose, while the other two had minor bruises, a police official said.

"We took the boy to Parmamand Hospital from where doctors referred him to Ganga Ram Hospital. He is out of danger but has been kept under observation of doctors," Prakash Barathi, the secretary of Navshri Dharmik Leela Committee, told PTI.

"The other two persons had minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation, Barathi said.

Police said an inquiry was being conducted into the matter. PTI ALK NSD NSD