Stage set for 2nd phase of LS polls in MP; 80 candidates in electoral battle for 6 seats

Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) All necessary measures have been taken to conduct free and fair polls in six constituencies of Madhya Pradesh in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday, wherein 80 candidates are trying their luck, an official said.
Polling in these six seats - Tikamgarh (Scheduled Caste-reserved), Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa and Hoshangabad, will be held between 7 am and 6 pm, he said.
A total of 12,828 polling booths, including 1,136 to be run exclusively by women, have been set up for 1,1162,460 voters of whom 58,32,333 are men, 53,29,972 women and 155 transgenders, MP Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan told reporters here.
The highest number of 19 candidates are in the fray in Satna, while only seven are contesting in Tikamgarh.
There are 2,865 sensitive polling booths in the six constituencies that are spread over 47 assembly segments in the state, he said.
According to Rajan, facilities like water, medicines and shelter have been provided at all the polling booths.
Union minister Virendra Kumar is seeking a fourth straight term in Parliament from Tikamgarh. He is taking on Congress candidate Pankaj Ahirwar.
State BJP chief V D Sharma is seeking a second term from the Khajuraho seat. The opposition INDIA bloc was supporting IAS officer R B Prajapati of All India Forward Bloc against him after Samajwadi Party candidate Meera Yadav's nomination papers were rejected.
Rajan said 223 flying squad teams (FSTs) and 240 static surveillance teams (SSTs) will be keeping a close watch in the constituencies.
Ever since the model code of conduct came into force, cash and other items worth Rs 247.57 crore have been seized. These include Rs 20.73 crore cash and liquor worth Rs 22.30 crore, he added.
Almost all licenced arms have been deposited with the police, the CEO said, adding that the process to extern 2,814 criminals from the districts has been initiated. Of them, authorities have given their nod to extern 1,200 such anti-social elements.
Besides, the stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against 30 persons, while a similar action is being taken against 60 others.
In the 2014 general elections, 61.57 per cent voting was recorded in MP, which increased by 10 per cent to 71.16 per cent in 2019.
The third and fourth phases of Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 7 and 13.
In 2019, the BJP won 28 out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, while the Congress could only bag the Chhindwara seat. PTI LAL NP