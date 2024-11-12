Stage set for by-elections to five assembly seats in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) The stage is set for the by-elections in five assembly constituencies in Assam with polling personnel leaving for their respective booths on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The polling will take place on Wednesday in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies as these seats fell vacant with their MLAs winning the Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 34 candidates are in the fray with most of them being first-timers, according to the Election Commission.

Although the outcome of this bypoll will not have any impact on the government's position, it is being considered a "semi-final" before the state goes for the assembly elections in 2026.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel told PTI that around 9,000 polling personnel have been engaged to ensure smooth voting across 1,078 polling stations in the five seats.

"All polling parties have left for their booths with the EVM units and many of them have already reached their designated places. The security apparatus has also been in place so that nothing untoward takes place," he said.

A total of 13 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising about 1,300 personnel, have been deployed for the by-elections, Goel said.

"To have a fair election, we will have webcasting in 55 per cent of the polling booths. The remaining will be monitored by ground staff," he added.

Asked about incidents of violence in Samaguri constituency and measures to contain it on the day of polling, the CEO said the booths that will not be covered by webcasting will be physically monitored by micro observers, who are central government employees.

"We are committed to having a free and fair election tomorrow. We are fully prepared to start the voting from 7 am. We also have sufficient EVMs in reserve," he said.

Clashes between BJP and Congress supporters have been reported almost on a daily basis in Samaguri since the bypoll was announced. A number of complaints have been filed by both sides before the Election Commission.

In Samaguri, the Congress has fielded Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain's son Tanzil against Diplu Ranjan Sarma of BJP.

Hussain, who won the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat by a record margin of over 10.12 lakh votes, was the MLA of Samaguri for five consecutive terms before becoming a parliamentarian.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress for nominating Tanzil, maintaining that the dynastic politics of the opposition party was preventing talented youths from joining politics.

The Congress hit back, pointing to the nomination of Diptimayee Choudhury in Bongaigaon by BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad.

She is the wife of AGP MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who represented Bongaigaon for eight consecutive terms since 1985 before stepping into Parliament for the first time earlier this year.

This bypoll also cracked the 16-party opposition alliance in Assam over the candidate selection for Behali with Congress deciding to field its own nominee at the last moment, disagreeing with the bloc's resolution to leave the seat for CPI(ML) Liberation.

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi was adamant about not leaving the seat and remained there during the entire campaign period to seek votes for party candidate Jayanta Borah.

To counter Gogoi's thrust, CM Sarma addressed two public meetings and held a roadshow in support of BJP nominee Diganta Ghatowal.

Apart from Borah and Ghatowal, Lakhikanta Kurmi of CPI(ML) Liberation and Ananta Gogoi of AAP are also in the fray in Behali.

In Dholai in Barak valley, BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Dasis is likely to face a tough challenge from Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

The contest in Sidli in Bodoland Territorial Region has reached an interesting point with Congress putting up a candidate after more than 20 years.

A three-cornered fight is in the offing between Sanjib Warie of Congress, Nirmal Kumar Brahma of United People's Party Liberal and Suddho Kumar Basumatary of Bodoland People's Front.

Of these five seats, only one was with the Congress, while the remaining four were represented by the BJP-led alliance.

At present, the ruling BJP's strength in the 126-member assembly is 61, while its ally AGP has eight MLAs and UPPL has six.

In the opposition camp, the Congress' strength is 26, AIUDF has 15 members, BPF has three and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent legislator also. PTI TR TR SOM