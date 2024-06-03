Stage set for counting of votes for 25 LS seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) More than 13,000 personnel have been deployed for counting of votes for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and the Bagidora assembly seat by-election in Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.

The bypoll in Bagidora under the Banswara parliamentary constituency was held along with the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan on April 26. The first phase was held on April 19.

The Bagidora assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joined the BJP. Malviya contested the Lok Sabha election from Banswara seat as a BJP candidate.

Chief Election Officer Praveen Gupta said the counting will begin at 8 am at 29 places across the state and all preparations have been completed.

He said postal ballots will be counted first and 63 rooms have been set up for this. The counting of votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will begin from 8.30 am for which there will be a total of 235 rooms.

The counting of votes for all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will be done in a total of 4,033 rounds, Gupta said, adding the maximum -- 206 rounds -- will be in Rajsamand and the minimum -- 143 rounds -- will be in Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency.

About 62.10 per cent of voters had cast their votes in all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan.

More than 13,000 personnel, including returning officers, deputy election officers, counting supervisors, counting assistants, counting staff and micro observers have been deployed to carry out the exercise, Gupta said.

Tight security arrangements have been made at all places where counting will be held. All district election officers, police commissioners and superintendents of police have been instructed to strictly follow the security parameters at the counting centres, Gupta said.

There will be a three-tier security system in place at all counting centres. No person will be allowed to enter or leave the room without permission, he added.

Lok Sabha polls in the country were held in seven phases, with the first phase on April 19 and the last phase on June 1.

Going by the exit polls, the BJP might not be able to achieve a hat-trick of clean sweeps in Rajasthan. The party won all 25 parliamentary seats in the state in 2014 and 2019 but this time, the polls are predicting that five to seven seats might go to the opposition INDIA bloc. PTI AG RHL