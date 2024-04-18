Stage set for first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Tripura

Agartala, Apr 18 (PTI) All arrangements for conducting elections in Tripura West Parliamentary constituency and by-poll to Ramnagar Assembly seat to be held on Friday have been completed, an official said.

Although nine candidates are in the fray in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, the battle will be mainly between BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha.

A total of 14.61 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Of them, 7.33 lakh are male while the number of female voters is 7.28 lakh.

All polling parties will be reaching their respective polling stations with poll materials such as EVMs and VVPATs by Thursday, Returning Officer of the Tripura West Parliamentary constituency Vishal Kumar told PTI.

The parliamentary constituency has 1682 polling booths and around 20,000 polling personnel will be engaged in the voting process, he said.

“Central paramilitary forces will be deployed at all polling booths, while other forces will also be made available to ensure peace during the polling day. Webcasting will be made from all booths,” he said.

In the Ramnagar Assembly by-election, the battle line has been drawn between BJP candidate, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumer, and former CPI(M) MLA Ratan Das.

Altogether 54,669 electors will be eligible to decide the fate of the two candidates. PTI PS NN