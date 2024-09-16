Stage set for immersion of Ganesh idols in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of thousands of Ganesh idols, following the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi, here and in other districts of Telangana on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review with senior officials, including police, on the arrangements for the immersion and ordered that special supervision be made at the Tank Bund of Hussain Sagar lake and other water bodies, an official release said.

Reddy suggested that special focus be given to sensitive areas, besides making efforts to ensure that the event passes off smoothly.

At the meeting, the police officials told the CM that the immersion in the Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC) limits would be supervised with 733 CCTV cameras.

Around 25,000 police personnel would be deployed as part of the security arrangements for the Ganesh festival.

An estimated one lakh idols have been set up for worship this year in the city.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata said a total of 15,000 personnel, including sanitation, engineering and others, would work in three shifts for 24 hours for the immersion event.

As many as 468 cranes have already been set up for the immersion.

The 'visarjan' of the 70 ft idol installed at the famous pandal at Khairatabad here would be a major attraction during the immersion.

The Hyderabad city police have also geared up for the events related to the anniversary of the merger of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam's rule with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

While the state government is organising 'praja palana dinotsavam' (celebration of people's governance day) function to mark the occasion, the Union Government is organising 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' in a separate event. PTI SJR ROH