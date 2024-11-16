Stage shakes as Uddhav finishes rally speech in Thane; aides escort him to safety

Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) A rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in Thane witnessed tense moments as the makeshift stage started shaking as the event was about to wrap up on Saturday night.

While it seemed the structure could collapse, nothing untoward happened and the former chief minister was escorted safely from the stage by his bodyguards and party functionaries.

The meeting was held in support of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Vichare, who is contesting the November 20 assembly polls from Thane city. Former MP Vinayak Raut was also present.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. PTI COR BNM