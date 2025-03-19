Stage steps collapse during MP CM's program, security men stop him from falling

Bhopal, Mar 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had a narrow escape on Wednesday when the steps to the stage broke during a program in Ashok Nagar district.

Yadav was standing on the steps and talking to reporters at the program organised at a temple at Karila.

The wooden steps suddenly gave way. Security personnel quickly held Yadav and stopped him from falling to the ground, a video of the incident showed.

Minister Rakesh Shukla and MLA Brijendra Yadav were also present at the program.

Officials did not make any statement about the incident.

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers at the Maa Janki temple in Karila and showered flowers on devotees.

In his speech, Yadav said his government is working to preserve the places associated with Lord Ram in the state. Work was also underway to develop places associated with Lord Sri Krishna as pilgrimage sites under the Sri Krishna Pathey Yojana, he said.

Rs one crore will be sanctioned to improve facilities for devotees at Karila Dham, the CM said. PTI COR ADU MAS KRK