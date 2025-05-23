'Stain removed': 104-year-old man acquitted in murder case after spending 43 years in jail

Kaushambi (UP), May 23 (PTI) After spending 43 years in jail on charges of murder, Lakhan, now 104 years old, moved out of Kaushambi district jail following his acquittal from the high court.

The "stain" is finally gone, his daughter Asha said.

Lakhan's release, facilitated by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), came after the Allahabad High Court acquitted him earlier this month.

Of the four convicts who appealed against the trial court verdict that gave him a life term, three died during the case's pendency.

A resident of Gauraye village in the Kaushambi district, Lakhan, born on January 4, 1921, according to his jail records, was arrested in 1977.

Lakhan and three other men accused of being involved in the killing of a man, Prabhu Saroj, during a fight between two groups on August 16, 1977.

They were then sentenced to life imprisonment by the District and Sessions Court Prayagraj in 1982.

Subsequently, he appealed to the Allahabad High Court, which acquitted him after 43 years on May 2, 2025.

"Following the court order and with the cooperation of the District Jail Superintendent, Lakhan was released from Kaushambi District Jail on Tuesday," said Additional District Judge Poornima Pranjal, Secretary of the Kaushambi DLSA.

He was then safely escorted to his daughter's in-laws' home in the Sharira police station area of the district where he currently lives.

Asha said her father has constant leg pain and cannot move without assistance. "He's unable to stand for long periods and requires help with daily activities." She said that her father is satisfied now that he is acquitted, and said the "stain of 43 years" has finally been removed. He's relieved and content and can now depart this world in peace and contentment," she said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY