Stakeholders meet for protection of children with disabilities in Bihar

Patna, Aug 10 (PTI) The Patna High Court's Juvenile Justice Monitoring Committee, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department of the Bihar government and UNICEF, conducted an annual stakeholders consultation on protection of children with disabilities here on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) of the state government, “In his keynote address, Special guest Justice Pavan Kumar Bhimappa Bajanthri, Patna High Court, highlighted the vulnerability of children with disabilities, noting that they require specialised care." He also commended the Social Welfare Department for their tremendous work in this area.

“While speaking on the occasion, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Supreme Court of India, called on the government to proactively identify and support children with disabilities, rather than waiting for them to seek help. He urged society to come forward and assist these children, emphasizing that --there is no religion before humanity”, it said.

The statement further said, “Justice Abhay S. Oka, Supreme Court of India, emphasised the urgent need for the effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act, highlighting Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to live with dignity. He stressed the importance of raising awareness among each and every stakeholder, especially government officials to make them aware of its provision”.

While speaking on the occasion, Bihar Chief Secretary Brijesh Mehrotra reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for children with disabilities, it said, adding that he also announced the establishment of the Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the appointment of Assistant Directors of Disability Empowerment (ADDEs) in every district to provide assistive devices and facilitate early diagnosis and rehabilitation.

The inaugural session began with an introduction by Shivendra Pandeya, Programme Manager, UNICEF Bihar, who delivered the introductory address, underscoring UNICEF’s crucial role in advocating for the rights of children with disabilities.

The one-day event, held at Gyan Bhawan here, brought together judiciary, government officials, legal experts, child rights advocates, and child protection professionals to address the challenges, opportunities, and strategies for enhancing the lives of children with disabilities in Bihar. PTI PKD BDC