Stakeholders welcome constitution of probe panel to look into crisis in Tezpur University

Tezpur (Assam), Jan 2 (PTI) Students, teachers and other stakeholders of Tezpur University have welcomed the constitution of an enquiry committee by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to look into all matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in the varsity, including allegations against the vice-chancellor.

They, however, added that the movement in the varsity will not be withdrawn completely until the findings of the committee "conclusively uphold justice and until the outcomes turn in favour of the stakeholders".

The Central university, located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Sonitpur district of Assam, has been witnessing sustained protests since mid-September against irregularities allegedly committed by Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh. The protesters pursued a 24-hour hunger strike on Monday on the completion of 100 days of their agitation.

The MoE, in an order issued on Wednesday, asked Singh to proceed on leave and ordered an enquiry panel to probe into allegations against him.

The stakeholders - Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA), Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA), and the students – in a statement, have expressed their gratitude to the MoE for taking a decisive step towards addressing the prolonged crisis.

They expressed "strong hope and cautious optimism that the enquiry process will be conducted in a fair, transparent, and comprehensive manner, free from any political interference, external pressure, or institutional bias".

They maintained that the inquiry must objectively examine all allegations and circumstances surrounding the crisis and must ultimately lead to justice and removal of the VC.

The stakeholders assured full cooperation to the enquiry committee, and also conveyed their willingness to welcome the newly appointed Pro VC to the campus.

Amrendra Kumar Das from IIT Guwahati's Department of Design has been named as Pro VC of Tezpur University by the MoE.

"However, the stakeholders have categorically stated that while this resolution marks an important milestone, the movement will not be withdrawn in its entirety until the findings of the enquiry committee conclusively uphold justice and until the outcomes turn in favour of the stakeholders," the statement said.

The three-member enquiry committee has been asked to submit its report within a maximum of three months.

The situation in Tezpur University had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing the VC and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, even as the state was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the varsity community is also protesting the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction at the picturesque campus carried out under Singh's administration.

The VC abstained from the campus after the university witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between him and students on September 22, leading to a situation where Singh had to nearly flee from the spot.

At least 11 faculty members and senior officials have either resigned from their posts or the university itself since the protests began in September. PTI SSG SSG RG