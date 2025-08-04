Stalin, AIADMK condole Shibu Soren's death, hails him as lifelong crusader

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and main opposition AIADMK's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condoled the death of former CM of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren, and they praised him for his commitment to social justice.

Stalin said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Soren, founding patron of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, former Jharkhand CM, and "one of independent India's most influential tribal leaders." "Thiru Shibu Soren's life was defined by relentless resistance against exploitation and an unshakeable commitment to social justice. As one of the key architects of Jharkhand’s statehood movement, he transformed decades of Adivasi assertion into a political force that gave birth to a new state," he said in a social media post.

"My heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Thiru Hemant Soren JMM and the people of Jharkhand, who are mourning the loss of a towering leader and a lifelong crusader," he added.

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi Palaniswami said he was anguished by Soren's death, the towering leader of Jharkhand and a lifelong crusader for tribal rights and social justice.

Palaniswami, leader of opposition said in a social media post: "His contribution to India's federal polity, especially the creation and development of #Jharkhand, will always be remembered with great respect.

On behalf of @AIADMKOfficial, I extend my deepest condolences to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand Thiru @HemantSorenJMM Avl, the bereaved family, and the people of Jharkhand. May his soul attain eternal peace." PTI VGN VGN KH