Stalin announces Rs 400 crore further sum for housing scheme named after 'Kalaignar'

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) In order to speed up construction work under the state housing scheme, 'Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam,' Rs 400 crore further allocation has been released, and it will be credited directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Including the additional fund release, a total of Rs 1,451 crore is the sum being disbursed to beneficiaries, according to the present stage of construction, he said.

Houses under the scheme has a 360 sq ft built-up area, including a kitchen and construction materials such as cement and steel bars were being provided to beneficiaries at subsidised prices through the state-run TN Cements Corporation.

The amount is being credited under DBT in four instalments through a single nodal account, and so far Rs 860.31 crore is the disbursal to beneficiaries and Rs 135.30 crore is the payout for construction materials, an official release here said.

Advertisment

Already, for the year 2024-25, for the construction of one lakh new concrete houses under the 'Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam,' (Kalaignar's dream home) scheme, orders have been issued for the release of Rs 3,500 crore at the rate of Rs 3.50 lakh per house and related construction work is going on.

A survey revealed 8 lakh huts in rural areas of Tamil Nadu and to achieve the goal of upgrading such tenements to concrete houses, the government had announced 8 lakh new houses within the year 2030. As per that announcement, sanction had been accorded to build one lakh houses during 2024-25 and work is on. PTI VGN VGN KH