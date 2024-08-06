Stalin asks State Planning Commission to formulate programmes for multi-sectoral development

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday asked the State Planning Commission to formulate programmes aimed at multi-sectoral development, including enhancing the livelihood prospects of the people.

Stating that his government has plans for further improving the socio-economic conditions of the people, the chief minister said the SPC should meet the lofty goals of the government and accordingly formulate and recommend concrete action plans to improve education, health, nutrition, and people's livelihood.

"All the sectors should be developed simultaneously. Development should not be only about economic prosperity but it should also aim at social, industrial and education development," Stalin said, addressing the fifth meeting of the SPC that he had reconstituted after his party (DMK) stormed to power.

He pointed out that the DMK was a movement based on the ideologies of social justice, equality, self-respect, linguistics, ethnic rights and state autonomy, as laid down by the party leaders. Hence, the development of the state should also be based on it.

"Such is the development that Ramasamy (rationalist leader), Anna (former chief minister) and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi, another former CM) wanted to see. That is the Dravidian model of development," he said at the meeting held at the Secretariat.

He said the enrollment of women in higher education institutions increased due to the 'Pudhumai Penn' (monthly aid) scheme, and the Tamil Nadu Breakfast scheme for school children has increased the attendance of students in schools and enhanced their learning abilities too.

Similarly, every initiative of the state government has uplifted different sections of society, Stalin, who is the Chairman of the SPC, said.

"Though we operate the wheel of governance, you guide us. You not only determine the path we should take but also point out the flaws," the chief minister said, and added that the role of the SPC is vital in guiding the government.

Referring to the reports on the performance of 16 departments submitted recently by the SPC vice chairman J Jeyaranjan, the chief minister said he considered these reports as scorecards.

Finance Minister Thangam Tennarasu, and Chief Secretary Shivdas Meena were among those who participated.

A documentary prepared by the SPC on the occasion of the birth centenary celebrations of Karunanidhi, who first established the Commission in 1971, was screened on the occasion. PTI JSP KH