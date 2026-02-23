Mani Shankar Aiyar M K Stalin

New Delhi (PTI): Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday said that DMK chief MK Stalin is "best-suited" to be the convenor of the INDIA bloc, asserting that a smaller partner in the saddle would be a better assurance of alliance unity than a dominant one.

Speaking with PTI, Aiyar elaborated on his reasons for suggesting that the Tamil Nadu chief minister is the best option for being the convenor of the INDIA bloc.

Aiyar's repeated suggestion of Stalin's name has attracted fury from the Congress circles.

The Congress veteran, however, said it would be in the interest of the Congress itself to see Stalin as the national convenor or president of the INDIA bloc.

"Under the current circumstances, with 2029 as the goal, no one is better-suited to lead the INDIA bloc than Dalapaty Mu. Ka. Stalin," Aiyar, who is in Chennai, told PTI over phone.

He then went on to elaborate the reasons for suggesting Stalin's name and said that only a strong INDIA bloc could ensure a victory in the 2029 general elections without which Rahul Gandhi cannot become the prime minister.

He said only Stalin can steer the bloc towards strength at the national level while his son Udhayanidhi and his associates can run the state government after a win in the upcoming polls.

Aiyar also argued that since Congress is the dominant partner in the alliance without doubt, it must not fret over Stalin taking the lead.

Aiyar asserted that a smaller partner was a better assurance of alliance unity than the dominant one.

Elaborating further on his reasons for backing Stalin to lead the INDIA bloc, Aiyar said the DMK had been the Congress' most reliable partner over the years and Stalin had proved himself an exceptional administrator who knows how to create a consensus.

Aiyar also cited Stalin's "impeccable secular credentials" as one of the reasons for his suggestion.

The Congress leader said Stalin's ability to identify issues that matter to the people makes him an obvious choice for the post of INDIA bloc convenor.

Aiyar also cited the example of how India's first prime Jawaharlal Nehru had turned to K Kamaraj to take over the presidency of the Congress and ensure its revival after the 1962 China debacle, to claim that Stalin could be the "Kamarajar of the 21st century" and lead the INDIA bloc to victory.

Aiyar's remarks come amid strained ties with the Congress.

It began when Aiyar, speaking in Thiruvananthapuram last week, expressed confidence that Pinrayi Vijayan of the CPI(M) will continue to be Kerala's chief minister.

The Congress distanced itself from Aiyar's remarks, saying he has had no connection whatsoever with the party for the past few years and he speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity.

Last week, Aiyar went on a verbal rampage against his party colleagues. In a series of scathing remarks, Aiyar branded Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor an "unprincipled careerist", labelled AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal a "rowdy", and took a swipe at party veteran Ramesh Chennithala.