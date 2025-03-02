Stalin calls on Ilaiyaraaja, lauds March 8 symphony debut in London

Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called on iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja here on Sunday and greeted him over his Debut-Symphony Number-1 Valiant full orchestra performance programme in London on March 8, 2025.

Hailing Ilaiyaraaja as the 'music breath' of the Tamil people across the world, Stalin said the symphony debut event is an achievement, something not done before by anyone in Asia. The chief minister said he met the top music composer and greeted him and Ilayarajaa also showed him the valiant symphony music notes.

In his social media posts, the CM also tagged a videoclip of protest by Tamils living in the US against alleged imposition of a "third language on Tamil Nadu," and he said 'Tamizh Vazhga' (Long live Tamil).

Stalin thanked the people, leaders of political parties, DMK cadres and all those who wished him on his birthday on March 1 and said he would continue to work towards making Tamil Nadu the number one state and protect the Tamil language. PTI VGN ROH