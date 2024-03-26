Stalin canvasses voters in Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi files nomination

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), Mar 26 (PTI) DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought votes for his party nominee and sister Kanimozhi here on Tuesday and the latter filed her nomination to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Stalin sought votes from a cross-section of society, including women and fishermen, who the party said assured him that they would vote for Kanimozhi.

The chief minister went to the house of a fisherman in the Lions Town area and had a cup of tea there. He also visited a local vegetable market here and canvassed voters.

Kanimozhi, Tamil Nadu Ministers Geetha Jeevan, Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Mayor P Jegan accompanied the chief minister.

Stalin also posed for selfies with many people and he shook hands with them.

Kanimozhi, also the party's deputy general secretary, later filed her nomination to contest from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency. Anitha Radhakrishnan and Geetha Jeevan accompanied her.

Kanimozhi thanked her brother and party president Stalin for giving her an opportunity to contest polls from Thoothukudi and expressed confidence of winning polls.

"When the chief minister met the people to seek their votes they assured him that their support is for the DMK," she told reporters.

On Monday, addressing a public meeting in neighbouring Tirunelveli, Stalin announced that the state government would move the Supreme Court against the Centre's 'refusal' to grant a Rs 37,000 crore relief package, sought by the state in the wake of losses and damage due to the December 2023 floods.

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19. PTI VGN SA VGN KH