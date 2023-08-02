Stalin condoles deaths in Maharashtra accident, orders solatium to TN men

Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the deaths of 20 people in an accident in Maharashtra and ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to each of the two victims hailing from Tamil Nadu.

Of the 20 people who were killed in the accident in the western state, two men, Santosh (36) and Kannan (23) belonged to Krishnagiri and Nagappattinam districts, an official release here said.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, Stalin ordered the auhorities to provide Rs 3 lakh solatium to each of the families of the two victims from the state.

Minister for Welfare of Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils, Gingee K S Masthan made official arrangements to bring the bodies of the deceased to their home towns in Tamil Nadu.

At least 20 people including 10 labourers were crushed to death and three others injured as a girder launcher collapsed during the construction of a viaduct for the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on early Tuesday morning. PTI VGN KH