Stalin congratulates Congress, BJP on assembly poll victories

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI) DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted the Congress party for its win in Telangana and the BJP for emerging victorious in three states, including Rajasthan.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin said: "Congratulations to the winning parties in the state legislative elections of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan! Wishing them a term filled with positive change, progress, and prosperity for people from all sections." The DMK, an ally of the Congress, is a key constituent of the opposition bloc INDIA. PTI VGN ANE