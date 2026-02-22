Stalin creating 'artificial' narrative of rights deprivation in state: BJP leader Soundararajan

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu) Feb 22 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has launched a sharp attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of creating an "artificial" narrative of rights deprivation to hide administrative failures and corruption.

"The Tamil Nadu chief minister says the central government is bringing an artificial economic plan and an artificial economic slowdown. He is only bringing about an artificial deprivation of rights. In Tamil Nadu, it is not as if anyone lacks rights or that rights are being snatched. The CM is creating a mirage as if rights are being suppressed," Soundararajan said.

Addressing a press conference here late Saturday, after meeting stakeholders for inputs for the party's election manifesto, the former governor asserted that a "double engine government" is the only solution for the state's progress.

"We are in power at the Centre and going to rule the state. This will certainly be a manifesto that provides solutions for the people," she said.

The senior leader criticised the chief minister for maintaining a confrontational stance with the Union government.

She said that while the Centre's financial policies remain uniform across the country, the CM was creating a "maya" or illusion that the state's rights were being snatched.

"There is no such thing as a separate financial policy for Tamil Nadu and another for Uttar Pradesh. Since the finance policy is the same for all states, we will no longer tolerate the Tamil Nadu CM speaking as if the state is being neglected or deceived," Soundararajan noted. PTI JR JR KH