M K Stalin extends birthday wishes to Manmohan Singh, hails his 'legacy of progess'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday greeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday, and said his humble approach provides valuable lessons for leadership in every era.

As PM, Singh's leadership during the global financial crisis and commitment to inclusive policies reshaped India's future, the DMK president said.

"His composed, intellectual, and humble approach serves as an example, providing valuable lessons for leadership in every era. His legacy of progress and stability endures. Here's to more inspiring years," the CM said in his birthday greetings to the senior Congress leader.

Singh turned 91 on Tuesday.