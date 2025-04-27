Stalin felicitates SC advocates who appeared in Assembly bills case

Chennai, Apr 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday felicitated Supreme Court advocates who appeared for the state in the case relating to the Governor's assent to Bills adopted in the Assembly.

The CM honoured senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Rakesh Dwivedi and P Wilson, also DMK Rajya Sabha member, at an event held here.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who had also represented Tamil Nadu, could not make it to Sunday's event, Stalin said, but lauded him on behalf of the state government.

Hailing the advocates, he said they would have ensured many victories for individuals, organisations and even states, but this win was one meant for all the states and their people and democracy.

"As long as there is democracy in this soil, this case and you who put forth strong arguments, will be forever discussed," Stalin, also ruling DMK president, said.

He said he had announced forming a panel to study Centre-State relations based on the new found vigour this verdict had given.

The SC verdict has shown the way to achieve cooperative federalism, Stalin said.

The apex court setting a timeframe for the President and Governor to decide on bills was a "huge victory," Stalin said.

It will forever protect states' rights in the devolution of power with the Central government, the chief minister added. PTI SA KH