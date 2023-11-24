Stalin flays Nirmala Sitharaman, says DMK regime retrieved temple properties worth Rs 5,500 cr

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) Targeting Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Friday said true devotees will laud the DMK regime but not the deceitful who attempt to hoodwink the people.

Stalin, referring to the DMK youth wing conference slated to be held in Salem next month, said some people, unable to tolerate the party's growth were trying to confuse the people through disinformation campaign in the social media.

In his address at a function here, the DMK chief said he will not be concerned even if BJP state unit chief K Annamalai was to confuse people. However, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has alleged in an interview that "we are looting temples." Under the DMK regime, Rs 5,500 crore worth properties belonging to temples have been retrieved. "If they really have devotion, they should laud the DMK regime," he said.

However, they do not have devotion and only try to hoodwink people through their deceitfulness.

A senior, retired police officer has made a false, defamatory claim in his 'official Whatsapp', and a case is being registered against him. Hence, some people are working in a planned manner to outwit the DMK's Dravidian model of governance and such efforts should be foiled, he said.

Earlier, the CM presided over a function here to solemnise two weddings, marking the completion of marriages for 1,100 pairs, an initiative of the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. PTI VGN VGN ROH