Stalin greets Chandrababu Naidu on becoming Andhra Pradesh CM for fourth time

Chennai, Jun 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday greeted TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on becoming the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.

Stalin in a social media post wished that Naidu's leadership would bring prosperity and welfare to the state.

"Looking forward to strengthening the bond and cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for the betterment of both states," he said.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also greeted Naidu and his team of ministers on assuming office.

In his message to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, he said that "a new chapter of Andhra Pradesh history that begins today will be filled with the growth of the state and also happiness of the people".

The NDA comprising TDP, Bharatiya Janata Party and Janasena won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats. PTI VIJ COR VIJ KH