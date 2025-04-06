Stalin greets Marxist veteran Baby

Chennai, Apr 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted Marxist leader M A Baby who was elected the CPI (M) general secretary at the 24th party Congress.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said: "Wishing Comrade M A Baby the very best as he takes charge as the General Secretary of the CPI(M). From challenging the Emergency as a student leader to shaping Kerala’s education policy with a progressive vision, his journey reflects purpose and resolve. The DMK looks forward to stronger ties in our collective, shared pursuit of secularism, social justice, and federalism." Former Kerala minister M A Baby was elected as the CPI(M) general secretary at the 24th party congress at Madurai on Sunday. The post of the party general secretary fell vacant following the death of Sitaram Yechury last year, after which Prakash Karat took over as the interim coordinator. The 24th party congress of the CPI(M) began on April 2 and will conclude on April 6. PTI VGN VGN ROH