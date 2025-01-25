Stalin greets Padma award winners from TN

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday greeted Padma awards winners from the state, which includes actor Ajith Kumar and former India cricketer R Ashwin.

Ajith, actor Shobana Chandrakumar and Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty were awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Centre while Ashwin and Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, among others, were selected for Padma Shri.

In a social media post, the CM greeted the recipients of the various Padma awards and wished they scaled more heights in their respective fields and brought laurels to Tamil Nadu. PTI SA SA