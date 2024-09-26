Stalin hails Senthil Balaji's 'sacrifice'

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) Hours after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Sentil Balaji in a money laundering case, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said attempts were made to break the DMK leader's resolve by keeping him behind bars but that he has emerged stronger than ever before.

Responding to the SC granting bail to Balaji, Stalin said his "dear brother" got the relief after 471 days.

He alleged the Enforcement Directorate, which arrested Balaji last year, was being used to 'suppress' the opposition but "the Supreme Court alone has been the dawn." "The prison life did not extend for so many days even during the Emergency. The political conspiracies continued for 15 months (against Balaji). (they) tried to break Senthil Balaji's resolve by keeping him inside the prison," Stalin said in a post on 'X.' "I welcome brother Senthil Balaji, who is walking out of the prison with more vigour. Your sacrifice is big. Your resolve is bigger," the DMK president added. PTI SA SA