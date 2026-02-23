Stalin has no locus standi to talk about betrayal, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has no locus standi to talk about his betrayal, as the DMK dispensed “anti-people” government and let down the fishermen on the Katchatheevu islet issue, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has claimed.

Reacting sharply to Stalin’s remark that Palaniswami “betrayed” the people by not safeguarding the state’s interest, and aligning with the BJP, the AIADMK general secretary said it was the DMK that “let down” the Sri Lankan Tamils, “deceived” the fishermen by ceding Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka during the Congress rule.

“DMK president Stalin has no locus standi to talk about betrayal. It is his DMK that is dispensing anti-people governance, let down the Sri Lankan Tamils, made false promises and came to power in 2021, and deceived the fishermen by ceding Katchatheevu,” Palaniswami said while addressing a massive rally at Madhavaram here on Sunday night.

He said the people have made up their minds to dislodge the DMK regime in the upcoming Assembly election, and install the AIADMK government.

Turning to Stalin’s Deputy Chief Minister son Udhayanidhi, the former Chief Minister described him as a “novice” and said he should desist from making unwarranted comments.

“He (Udhayanidhi) calls me a murattu adimai (crude slave) of the BJP. If he deems it so, then what would he call his grandfather M Karunanidhi who aligned with the BJP then and even shared the dais with BJP leader A B Vajpayee?” Palaniswami asked.

Later, addressing another public meeting in Ponneri Assembly constituency, the AIADMK general secretary said his party would enhance the relief being provided to fishermen during the lean period to Rs 12,000 from the present Rs 8,000 if the AIADMK is voted to power.

So far, Palaniswami has addressed rallies in over 190 Assembly constituencies as part of his state-wide public outreach campaign: 'Makkalai Kaappon, Tamilagathai meetpon' (Save the people, retrieve TN). It is likely to conclude in a couple of weeks. PTI JSP JSP ROH