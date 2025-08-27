Stalin in Bihar: Annamalai shares compilation of ''uncouth'' anti-Bihari remarks by DMK leaders

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) With DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin set to join Rahul Gandhi in his ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai released what he claimed was a compilation of "uncouth remarks" made by leaders of the DMK and its alliance parties about the people of Bihar.

He challenged Stalin to repeat the comments while sharing stage with Rahul Gandhi in the northern state.

Among the video clips were certain remarks purportedly made by Stalin, his cabinet colleagues TRB Rajaa and KN Nehru, senior DMK leaders K Ponmudy and RS Bharathi, besides Thol Thirumavalavan MP, leader of VCK, an ally of the DMK.

"TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl is in Bihar today. Here is an evergreen compilation of his, his party members', and his alliance partners' uncouth remarks about our Bihari brothers and sisters," Annamalai said.

— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 27, 2025

"Hope he takes the stage with Thiru @RahulGandhi avl and proudly repeats every one of those insults in front of the very people he and his party members mocked," Annamalai, a former BJP TN chief, added.