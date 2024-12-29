Stalin inaugurates mini TIDEL park in Tuticorin district

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Dec 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a 63,000 sq ft mini TIDEL Park at Meelavittan in this district.

Advertisment

The building, equipped with modern infrastructure facility, can accommodate about 600 employees and has been built at an estimated Rs 32.50 crore, an official release said.

The CM also gave away allotment letters to two private firms.

The initiative was part of the government's move to further boost the IT sector in Tamil Nadu, it said.

Advertisment

In a social media post, Stalin said this TIDEL Park, the first in South Tamil Nadu marked a new chapter of opportunity, creating a pathway for young talent.

"With the Pattabiram TIDEL Park and TIDEL Neo projects in Villupuram, Thanjavur, Salem, and Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu's growth story continues. TIDEL Parks across the state are generating thousands of jobs, driving inclusive and equitable progress under the Dravidian Model," he said.

Upcoming TIDEL Parks in Vellore, Tiruppur, and Karaikudi will further expand these opportunities, he added. PTI SA SA KH