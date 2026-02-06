Stalin inaugurates Mitsubishi Electric's Rs 2,100 cr manufacturing facility

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated the air conditioner and compressor factory of Mitsubishi Electric India set up at an investment of Rs 2,100 crore.

The facility, spread across 2.10 lakh sq metre has an annual production capacity of three lakh air conditioner units and 6.50 lakh compressor units. It is located at industrial park 'Origins by Mahindra', near Kavaraipettai and Ponneri, north of Chennai.

The facility would create more than 2,100 direct and indirect jobs.

At a function held at the Secretariat, Stalin in the presence of senior government officials and Consul General of Japan, Muneo Takahashi, unveiled a plaque virtually.

The factory of Mitsubishi Electric is the second such facility in India, after the inauguration of its Factory Automation Systems (FAS) manufacturing unit in Pune in 2023.

The industrial park Origins by Mahindra is an integrated industrial development of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate Mahindra Group.

The new factory strengthens Mitsubishi Electric's long-term strategy of deepening localisation, enhancing supply chain resilience and supporting India's transition towards advanced, sustainable manufacturing.

After inaugurating the manufacturing unit, Stalin said, "Chennai continues to serve as the manufacturing backbone of Tamil Nadu, anchored by a deep and well-established industrial ecosystem." "The inauguration of Mitsubishi Electric India's new air conditioner and compressor manufacturing facility reflects the state's growing potential and our commitment to enabling businesses from India and across the world to strengthen manufacturing, expand operations and grow sustainably in Tamil Nadu," he was quoted as saying in the press release.

Built on Mitsubishi Electric's global manufacturing principles and advanced Japanese technology, the facility integrates data-driven and digitally enabled manufacturing processes to ensure high level of quality, safety and operational efficiency.

Mitsubishi Electric India Managing Director Atsushi Takase said, "This facility will support this growing demand through local manufacturing, while enabling us to respond faster to customer needs, strengthen quality control and ensure sustainable operations." "Aligned with the progressive industrial vision of the Tamil Nadu government, this investment underscores our long-term commitment to India, Tamil Nadu and the country's manufacturing ambitions", he said.

The locally manufactured air conditioners and compressors are designed to comply with India's evolving energy efficiency standards, contributing to reduced energy consumption and supporting the country's sustainability and climate goals.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Chief Business Officer (Industrial) Vikram Goel said, "The expansion of Mitsubishi Electric India's manufacturing operations at Origins by Mahindra reflects the strength of our integrated industrial cluster model. We focus on building future-ready ecosystems that combine world-class infrastructure, sustainability-led development and seamless connectivity." "The continued expansion of large global manufacturers like Mitsubishi Electric India within our developments reinforces the trust placed by these brands in our platform and our ability to support long-term industrial growth," Goel added. PTI VIJ VIJ SA