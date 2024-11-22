Stalin inaugurates TN's third Tidel Park in Thiruvallur dt

Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), Nov 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a 21-storey Tidel Park, established at Rs 330 crore in this district on Friday, with the project aimed at fostering development of the information technology in the northern parts of the state.

Established on a 5.57 lakh square ft. built-up area at Pattabiram, it will provide employment to 6,000 people in the initial phase in the IT/ITeS sector, the government said.

This is the third full-fledged Tidel Park in the state after Chennai and Coimbatore. It has ample parking space, a 100 per cent diesel genset power backup, a multi-cuisine food court, an auditorium, and a gym.

Recalling former chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi's contributions to the development of the sector, Stalin said, "In 2000, Thalaivar Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi is addressed), laid the foundation for Tamil Nadu's IT revolution by inaugurating the first TIDEL Park in Chennai." "Today, I proudly inaugurated a towering 21-storey TIDEL Park at Avadi (Pattabiram), creating opportunities for 6,000 professionals and boosting growth in the northern parts," he said, on the social media platform X.

He said the 'iconic' structure, along with many other Neo TIDEL Parks in tier-II and tier-III cities, reflects "the Dravidian model's vision of inclusive and equitable development for our State," he added.

Stalin also inaugurated the state-of-the-art Precision Engineering & Technology Cluster at Thirumudivakkam in the SIDCO industrial complex. It is the first of its kind for MSMEs in South India, established through a collaborative effort between the government and MSMEs.

"With a focus on innovation, skill development, and cutting-edge technology to boost precision manufacturing, it will be a game-changer for MSME growth and global competitiveness. More than 3,00,000 MSMEs across the state are set to benefit from this facility," Stalin said in another post. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK SA