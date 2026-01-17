Stalin inaugurates Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran's memorial

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Jan 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated at Paramakudi near here a manimandapam to honour the memory of freedom fighter and Dalit icon, Immanuel Sekaran.

Showering flowers on a portrait of the freedom fighter, the chief minister declared open the memorial, which also features a life-size statue of Immanuel Sekaran.

The memorial was built at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

The manimandapam was inaugurated by the CM in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues, including KN Nehru, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thenarasu, RS Rajakannappan, KR Periyakaruppan, M P Saminathan, elected representatives and officials.

Stalin had announced on September 11, 2023 that a memorial would be built for Sekaran, who was jailed for his participation in the Quit India movement in 1942.

Born in Sellur village near Mudukalathur in Ramanathapuram district, Immanuel Sekaran, hailed reverentially by people as Tyagi (martyr) Immanuel Sekaranar (9 Oct, 1924--11 Sept, 1957) was a freedom fighter and a crusader of the rights of the oppressed people.