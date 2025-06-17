Stalin interacts with DMK functionaries to devise strategy for 2026 polls

Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI) DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin interacted with party functionaries from three Assembly constituencies on Tuesday as part of an exercise to gear up the party machinery for the Assembly election next year and to evolve a poll strategy.

He sought opinion from the party members during the constituency-wise meeting titled "Udanpirappe Vaa", here.

On the first day, he met the office bearers from Chidambaram, Villupuram and Usilampatti and today he interacted with the functionaries from Paramathi Velur, Kavundampalayam and Paramakudi.

This one-on-one meeting with party members from all 234 constituencies aims to sensitise the DMK members to reach out to the people with the state government's achievements. PTI JSP KH