Stalin invites Manipuri sportspersons to train in TN; BJP slams CM for acting like a 'politician'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday invited sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur to train in his state, with his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi assuring all facilities for them in this connection.

Stalin's invitation drew a sharp response from the BJP, with its state unit chief K Annamalai slamming the CM saying he has "woken up from sleep" and was acting like a "politician." The Centre, which had launched the Khelo India games, "also knows how to train the sportspersons" for the tournament.

In a statement, Stalin said the situation in Manipur was not conducive for the sportspersons there to train for events like Khelo India and Asian Games.

"I have directed Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make arrangements for the Manipur sportspersons in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Udhayanidhi has assured to provide "high-quality" facilities on behalf of the Sports department.

Tamil Nadu will be hosting the 2024 edition of the Khelo India games.

Manipur was known for producing "champions, especially women champions" and Tamil Nadu was viewing the current state of affairs there with "deep concern and anguish," Stalin said.

The CM said that Tamil culture was living by love and care and highlighted the saying "Yaathum oorey, Yaavarum kelir," meaning "every place is mine, all people are my relatives." This formed the basis of his directive on the Manipur sportspersons training in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Those from Manipur willing to avail of the benefit could contact +91-8925903047 or email the details including ID proof and training requirements to sportstn2023@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, slamming the CM, Annamalai alleged the former has "woken up from sleep" and that "he has no idea what is happening in Manipur." Referring to the incident of human feces being found in an overhead water tank catering to Dalit residents in Puthukottai's Vengaivayal, Annamalai said over 200 days have passed since the incident but there has been no breakthrough regarding the perpetrators.

As regards Manipur, the Centre and the state government will address the issue, even as six persons have been arrested in connection with the viral video which showed two woman being paraded naked, he told reporters here.

Calling the incident an "injustice," to the victims, Annamalai said the Manipur government has acted on the matter and pointed to chief minister Biren Singh promising efforts to ensure capital punishment for the culprits.

He said Manipur had been facing problems for long and that there was "peace only after 2014," when the BJP came to power at the Centre.

"What the CM (Stalin) is doing is not just funny and strange, but also shows he is a full-time politician. We (BJP-led Centre) started Khelo India, we know how to train," the sportspersons, he added.

He claimed Stalin was constantly talking about sports to 'promote' his son Udhayanidhi who holds the portfolio.

"Let the chief minister focus on the Cauvery issue and get our due share of water from Karnataka," Annamalai added.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.