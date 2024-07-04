Stalin invites MLAs, MPs to take part in 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar', CM Breakfast schemes events

Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday invited parliamentarians and legislators to take part in the launch of the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' and Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme extension programmes on July 11 and 15, respectively.

He would visit Dharmapuri district on July 11 to launch the extension of the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' (Chief Minister with the people) initiative and the CM Breakfast scheme expansion for primary school children in Tiruvallur on July 15, an official release here said.

State ministers have been told to inaugurate the programmes in their respective districts on those days.

The chief minister invited all the MLAs and MPs to participate in the events in their respective constituencies, the release added.

The 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' initiative aims at conducting special camps in urban and rural areas to redress grievances relating to 13 key state government departments. PTI JSP KH